Joan “MeMe” McKay
MARSHALL, TX — Joan “MeMe” McKay, 95 of Marshall, passed away February 21, 2022 in Longview. She was born July 6, 1926 in Portland, England to Geoffrey Maltby and Susan Baggs Maltby. Mrs. McKay grew up in England and was a war bride, marrying George Sanford McKay December 3, 1945 in while he was stationed in England. After his service the two of them moved back to Marshall and made their home, where Mrs. McKay loved being outside, sewing, but especially loved painting. She enjoyed so much the decorative painting of items not meant to be decorative. Mrs. McKay is also one of the founders of the Harrison County Humane Society.
Mrs. McKay is survived by her daughters: Pam Moseley and her husband Kenneth of Marshall, Linda McKay of Houston, Melody McKay of Tyler, Penny Martino and her husband Joe of Marshall; son: Geoff McKay and his wife Candy of Marshall; grandchildren: Melissa Combs and her husband Dennis of Tyler, Karen Clark and her husband Nathan of Austin, Bo Martino and his wife Natalie of Whitehouse, Miranda Telford and her husband Jason of Nashville, TN, and Alissa Miller and her husband Nolan of Carthage; great-grandchildren: Mason and Zachary Combs of Tyler, Bryson and Bennett Clark of Austin, Bauer and Baker Martino of Whitehouse, Drew and Addison Telford of Nashville, TN, Griffin and Natalie Miller of Carthage; half sister: Betty Maltby Davis of Bath, England; nephew: Matthew Davis of London, England. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, George Sanford McKay.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at the Sullivan Funeral Home, 100 East Travis, Marshall, TX, with Graveside Services following at 4:00 p.m. at Algoma Cemetery North with Bob Bryant officiating. Interment will be at Algoma Cemetery North. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that memorials be made in her honor to the Humane Society of Harrison County, 1901 Jefferson Ave, Marshall, TX 75670.
Our MeMe was a gift. The kind of gift you never feel like you deserve. Her constant devotion and presence in our lives was immeasurable. We will always thank God for her love, her smile and her sweet spirit that brought us so much comfort. There will never be another one to replace her in our hearts and the love we will always have for her. We love you always, Melissa and Karen.
