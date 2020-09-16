Joan Routh Norman
MCNEIL Joan Routh Norman was born July 12, 1932 in McNeil, Tx. and passed away Sunday the 6th of September 2020 in Luling Tx. She was born to Doise (Jack) Routh and Pauline Gorman. They had 4 children, Doise Wayne Routh, Charles Edward Routh, Joan Routh Norman and Jean Routh Abel before their divorce in the early 1940's. In 1946 Jack married Neoma Stapleton and they had a son, George that died at birth and then a daughter, Patty Routh Crain born in 1949. They remained married until Jack's death in 1981. Neoma passed away in 2011.
Joan worked at Southwestern Bell, then AT&T and retired with nearly 30 years service. She loved to cook, travel, visit with her friends and loved her church family at Port Caddo Baptist Church in Marshall for many decades. When she moved back to the McNeil area to live with her daughter and family, she joined McNeil Baptist Church.
She was diagnosed with Parkinsons in her early to mid 70's. It slowly took it's toll. We watched her go from a vibrant active 70 year old to a non active lady in her mid to late 80's.
Joan was preceded in death by her husband: JC Norman; her parents, 3 brothers; Wayne Routh, Charles Edward Routh and George Routh, a sister Jean Routh Abel, a grand daughter Shannon Renee Moore and a nephew Bill Abel.
She is survived by her daughter, Dianne Webb Moore and husband Gerald Moore, grand daughter Jennifer Moore Herrell, 3 great grandsons; Wynstan, Walker and Waylon, and 2 nieces Teresa Abel Lloyd of League City and Myrna Abel Norman of Friendswood all of Texas, as well as many other relatives and friends.
