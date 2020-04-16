Joann York Warbritton
MARSHALL Joann York Warbritton of Marshall, Texas went to be with her Lord on April 13, 2020. She was born on July 22, 1928 in Mt. Pleasant, Texas to Roy Fullerton and Gladys Murphy Fullerton.
Mrs. Warbritton is survived by her sister, Patricia Fullerton of France; step-daughter, Barbara York Willis and husband, Ray J. Willis, Linda York Spruill, Donna Warbritton Philyaw; nieces, Lara and Liza of Switzerland along with seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Warbritton is preceded in death by her parents, Gladys and Roy Fullerton; a brother, Derwood Fullerton; son, Taylor Matthews; husbands, Lloyd L. York and Don Warbritton.
A private burial will be Friday, April 17, 2020 at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler, Texas led by Dr. Karen Jones. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to First United Methodist Church Young at Heart or Society of St. Stevens.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Dr. Y.N. Pham and the staff at Reunion Inn for their care and love.
