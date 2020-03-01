Joe D. McCormick, Sr.
(October 22, 1937 - February 19, 2020)
Joe was born at home in the China community of Howell County, MO, to Theodore McCormick and Mary Jane (Holloway) McCormick. He is the youngest of six siblings: Ralph, Clyde, Robert, Duane, and Rita (Mennicke/Cole).
He was happily married to Peggy Marie (Stewart) of Marshall, TX. She was the absolute love of his life for 49 years until her death in 2009. He never stopped loving her and we are confident that he elbowed his way to the front of the line to get to her as quickly as possible!
Joe and Peggy worked hard, loved harder, and were devoted parents. They have two children, Joe D. (Kathy) McCormick, Jr. of Nashville, TN, and Sonja Marie McCormick of Columbia, TN; two grandchildren, Joshua (Judy) Taylor of Charleston, WV, and Jessika Taylor of Bristol, TN. Josh and Judy blessed them with three great-grandchildren, Hayden Alexander, Graysen Gene and Jorden Sue. Jessika added to the blessings with Aubrey McKenna Lovern and Jaxon Shields Lovern.
Joe died peacefully at home surrounded by his children. He is survived by his brother, Clyde McCormick of Kansas City, MO, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 in the Cherry Theater at Columbia State Community College in Columbia, TN. Visitation with family will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. with the service held immediately following from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.