Joe Welch
MARSHALL A funeral service for Joe Welch will be held at Downs Funeral Home on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 2:00p.m., Bro. Craig Evers will be officiating the service. Interment will follow immediately after the service going to Woodlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Downs Funeral Home.
Joe Welch, 56, of Woodlawn, Texas was born on September 17, 1963 to his parents, John Welch and Judy Jones. Mr. Welch passed away on June 27, 2020 in Dallas, Texas with his wife by his side. Joe worked for GBW as a Plant Manager and currently works for UTLX as a manager at Eastman. He was a member of Jefferson Masonic Lodge #38. Joe enjoyed hunting, fishing, classic cars, and riding his Harley's as well as traveling with his wife, Tracie.
Mr. Welch is survived by his wife of 19 years, Tracie Welch of Woodlawn, TX; parents, John and Judy Welch of Longview, TX; children, Colton Welch of Universal City, TX and Russell Guttirrez of Escondido, CA; sister, Lisa Bynum (Keith) of Marshall, TX. He also leaves to cherish his memories are numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and other extended family.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested that any donations be made to Wounded Warriors Foundation in his honor.
Online condolences may be made at www.downsfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.