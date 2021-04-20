JoEtta Beasley Gray
MARSHALL JoEtta Beasley Gray, 87, was born July 29, 1933, in Marshall, Texas to James D. Beasley, Sr., and Bernice Rosborough Beasley. She graduated from H. B. Pemberton High School, received a bachelor's degree from Wiley College and a master's degree from Prairie View A&M University. Mrs. Gray was an educator at Bradley Arkansas school district, Waskom school district, and retired from Marshall Independent School District in 1992. She was a member of Texas State Teachers Association, National Alliance of Black School Educators, United Methodist Women - Circle #3, Ebenezer Gospel Choir, Women Worshiping God Through Music Choir, a Life Member/Silver Star of Nu Omega Chapter - Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. and Wiley National Alumni Association, Life Member.
She is survived by a devoted daughter, Kimberlee M. Gray of Marshall; numerous cousins including Kathelene Young of Fort Worth, Texas and Gloria Lockett of Dallas, Texas; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and special friends.
Funeral Services under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home for JoEtta Beasley Gray will be noon Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Peoples Legacy Annex with the Reverend Henry P. Alford, officiating. Viewing will be Wednesday, April 21, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Peoples Legacy Annex. Burial will follow at Rosehill Garden Cemetery, Marshall, Texas.
JoEtta Gray's Funeral Services Zoom Link.
Meeting ID: 882 9424 3736
Passcode: 3fFKNr
