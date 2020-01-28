John A. Hasler
MARSHALL A memorial service for John A. Hasler will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 2:00p.m. in the Chapel of Downs Funeral Home. Bro. Pete Sellers will be officiating the service. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service time at 1:00p.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Downs Funeral Home.
John A. Hasler, 68, of Marshall, Texas was born on August 18, 1951 in Marshall, Texas to his parents, Georgia Helen Warner and John Albert Hasler. Mr. Hasler passed away at his home on January 25, 2020 with his family by his side. John lived in Marshall most of his life other than his time serving in the Army and National Guard. During his time serving our country he lived in Fort Polk, LA., Ft. Gordon, GA., and Ft. Bragg, NC. John was raised in Catholic Church and remained catholic as an adult, raising his children in Catholic Church as well. John was an avid deer hunter, enjoyed all types of racing including dirt track and NASCAR, but above all he loved spending time with his family.
Mr. Hasler is survived by his loving wife, Gloria Jean West Hasler; mother, Georgia Warner Hasler; children, Shelly Cisco and husband, Cody, Seth Allen Hasler, Jessica Aleece Young and husband, Hugh, Matthew Ryan Hasler and wife, Tatum; siblings, Lynette O'Conor and Tom, Marion Hudspeth and Milton, Greg Franks and Charlene, Larry Hasler and Karen, Angie Cole and Steve, Kathy Mitchell and Billy, Mike Hasler and Debbie, Khris McTyre, Clara Searly and Tommy, Tony Hasler and Kellie; grandchildren, Chandler Cisco, Rhyann Cisco, Janson Cisco, Kaylee Hasler, Caleb Oden, Jayce Oden, Jacob Oden, Chance Hasler, Tanner Hasler, Nathan Hasler, and Tate Hasler; great-grandchildren, Micah Cisco and Addlee Oden. Mr. Hasler is also survived by multiple nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins and close friends considered as family.
Mr. Hasler is preceded in death by his father, John Albert Jack Hasler and sister-in-law, Bobbie Nell Franks.
