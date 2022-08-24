John A. Thompson Jr.
MARSHALL — John Arthur Thompson, Jr. was born in Marshall, TX to John Thompson, Sr. and Mary Undeen Cooper-Thompson on August 4, 1943.
He graduated from H. B. Pemberton High School where he was a member of the track team. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Wiley College, Master’s in Education Administration from University of Missouri Kansas City, and Mid-Management certification from East Texas State University.
John’s professional career was dedicated to education. He began as a teacher, counselor, and recruiter for University of Missouri. He advanced to Director of Student Affairs at Wiley College and finally served as principal in Marshall Independent School District for 25 years. He was a proud versatile man dedicated to serving all students.
Civic activities include President of Marshall Area Wiley Club, proud member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Nu Iota Chapter, and faithful member of New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church where he served in many leadership positions.
John is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Carolyn Thompson (Deckard); daughters, Shariyun Thompson-Brown and Sidra Rogers (Brian); three grandchildren; two siblings, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Julius S. Scott, Sr. Chapel, Wiley College, Marshall, TX. Interment will follow at Old Powder Mill Cemetery. Viewing will be held Friday, August 26, 2022 at Peoples Legacy Annex from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Arrangements are entrusted to Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall, TX. Surrounded by family, God granted John blessed and heavenly rest on August 19, 2022.
