John Addison Gooch
MARSHALL John Addison Gooch was born in Marshall, TX on November 4, 1919 to the late Eli Gooch and the late Lillian Fair Epps Gooch. John was born the second of 5 children, the only boy. John's father died when John was only 7 years old, so he left school after 6th grade to work his family's land with his mother, Lillian.
John was drafted into the Army on September 5, 1942 and began his service on September 18, 1942 as a Private. Private Gooch served with the 811th Engineer Battalion, an all-black engineering unit. His unit built air bases in the Pacific after the islands were conquered. He drove a 2.5 ton dump truck, hauling rocks and other landing strip materials. He was charged with driving more than 200 miles daily over all types of road during the day and at night. Private Gooch completed Basic Training, and earned specialties as a Rifle Marksman, Guard, Construction worker and Truck Driver. He served in the Pacific, including Okinawa, Japan.
During his service, Private Gooch was awarded an Atlantic Pacific Campaign Medal with 1 Bronze Star and a Good Conduct Medal. He earned and was eligible to wear a Victory Ribbon, 1 Service Stripe and 4 Overseas Service Bars. He was honorably discharged on November 22, 1945 at the rank of Private First Class. Upon his return stateside, he worked at the Marshall Brickyard until his retirement.
John married his love, the late Mollie Mae Beal on August 20, 1946 after he returned from the Army. They remained married until she preceded him in death. He was proud of his children, the late Bernard Carrier, Sr., the late Judy Carrier, and his oldest daughter, the late Aretta Johnson Perkins. He filled the gap for three of his nieces born to his younger sister, Bessie Gooch, after she died at an early age, and his mother Lillian stepped in to raise them. His children and nieces always talked about his kindness and the love shown them; he was a patient man, rarely ever raising his voice.
John was beloved by his family; treasured by his church family and community. He was honored for his faithfulness and commitment at a Legends Ball in November 2014, honored by his by his Masonic Brothers during a celebration in November 2017, celebrated on his 100th Birthday in November 2019, and featured as a Hometown Hero on Veterans Day in November 2019. He loved to have his grandchildren, nieces and nephews sit with him as he recalled the good old days and his time in the Army.
John loved the Lord and was baptized at an early age. He was a member for more than 10 years at Greater Macedonia Baptist Church. Deacon Gooch attended Bible study and Sunday School faithfully until he was called home.
John was an active and committed member of the St. James Masonic Lodge #0112 for more than 70 years. He held an official position in the lodge for over 20 years.
John was preceded in death by his father, mother, wife, and sisters, Essie Mae McGregor, Ruby Wheeler, Bessie Gooch, and Earlene McCoy; his children and grandson, Deon Jon Adams. He leaves to cherish his memory, three grandchildren, Rodney Perkins, Charita Gray (Claude III), and Bernard Carrier, Jr. (Jacqueline); 3 great grandchildren, Vaneisha Perkins, Bernard Carrier III, and Niya Carrier, and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Graveside services with military honors for John Gooch, under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall, TX, are scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Ebenezer Cemetery, Marshall, TX. A viewing will be held on Friday, February 12, 2021 at Peoples Legacy Annex from 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
