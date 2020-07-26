John C. Dougherty, III.
JEFFERSON Services for Mr. John Clifford Dougherty III, age 77, of Jefferson, TX., will be held on Wednesday, July 29 at 2:00 pm and viewing will be held July 28 from 10 am to 4 pm at Haggard Funeral Home in Jefferson, Texas.
John was born August 5, 1942 in Shreveport, Louisiana to John C. and Helen Dougherty Jr.
He passed away peacefully on July 20, 2020 at his home.
He is survived by his wife, of 58 years Janelle Lynn, three children: son, Michael Dougherty; daughter, Lora Dougherty; son, Joseph Dougherty and wife Jessica; grandchildren, Jonathan Forbes, Lindsey Moles and husband Beau, Michael Dougherty II, Brenna Dougherty, Angel Dougherty, Joshua Dougherty and Connor Dougherty. Also surviving is his sister, Patricia Tolar and husband James Tolar of Haughton, LA.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Loran McKerley, Kendall McKerley, Paul Coleman, Jon Marc Morris, Jonathan Forbes and James Tolar. Services are entrusted to Haggard Funeral Home. Officiating Pastor Joel Hicks.
In lieu of flowers, his family requests that memorials be made in care of - Jefferson Masonic Lodge #38, P.O. Box 483, Jefferson Texas 75657.
