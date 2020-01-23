John E. Thomas
MARSHALL A memorial service for John Edward Thomas will be held Saturday, January 25. 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Downs Funeral Home. Bro. Pete Sellars will be officiating the service. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Downs Funeral Home.
John E. Thomas, 78, of Marshall, Texas was born on July 9, 1941 to his parents, Roy Thomas and Gladys Hortman. Mr. Thomas passed away on January 21, 2020 in Marshall, Texas. Anyone who knew Mr. Thomas knew that he was an avid outdoors man with a love of fishing and hunting, as well as a hard worker. He was especially proud of the work he did with Casa. He worked for Alcoa Steel for twenty years and United Steel Workers of America for 22 years. Mr. Thomas was a member of Hickory Hill Masonic Lodge#156 AF & AM, as well as a member of the River Crossing Cowboy Church.
Mr. Thomas is survived by his children, Linda Welch and husband, Steve, Bryan Thomas and wife, Kerrie, and Chuckie Thomas; sisters, Kathleen Henke and Barbara Ann Ringler; grandchildren, Michael Welch, Brad Welch, B.J. Welch, Krystin Williamson, Heather Madrid, and Sticker Thomas; great grandchildren, Destiny, Mackenzie, Drake, Remington, Garret, Brooklynn, Carter, Brody, Holden, and Korben.
Mr. Thomas is preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Lee Roy, Melvin, Don, and Jim.
The family would like to wish a special thank you to Sue Thomas and Marshall Hospice for all their help, as well as RCCC Care Team for proving meals!!
