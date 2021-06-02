John Foster Arnold Sr.
MARSHALL John Foster Arnold Sr., 54 of Marshall, Texas passed away on May 29, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Gorsulowsky Funeral Home in Vivian, LA, officiated by Mr. Danny Lee and Katie Starr. There will be a time of visitation from 12:00 PM until time of service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Munnerlyn Chapel Cemetery in Ida, LA.
John was born August 7, 1966 in Arkadelphia, Arkansas to Curtis and Judy Arnold. He lived in Marshall, TX most of his life and was a member of Pope City Baptist Church in Woodlawn, TX. He loved racing at Boot Hill and Ark-La-Tex Raceway. He loved his family and enjoyed listening to his music and having a good time. If you were his friend, you were his friend for life.
John is preceded in death by his son, Christopher Arnold. He is survived by his parents, Curtis and Judy Arnold of Marshall, TX, his children, Mandy Thomas, John Foster Jr., Paul Ryan Sinclair, Robert Arnold and Kenneth Hayes, his siblings, Curtis and Marion Arnold, Michael and Dani Arnold, Todd and Becky Arnold, Sherrie Arnold, Cecil and Cindy Arnold and Jeff Shaw. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren, Shyna, Elise, Hunter, Charlotte, Bella, Josiah, Shelby and Callan, numerous aunts and uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pallbearers will be John Arnold Jr., Tristen Arnold, Michael Arnold II, Teresa Arnold, Brooke Arnold, Kathryn Randall, Jeanie Yates, Scotty Nance, Bubba Thomas, and Robbie Hickman.
The family would like to invite everyone to the Ida Community Center following the graveside service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.