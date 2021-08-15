John Hesser
MARSHALL John was a long-time resident of Marshall who went to be with The Lord on July 26th, after beginning his life in Cushing, Oklahoma, on November 11, 1939. He was the youngest of three children born to Charles Robert and Marean Hesser. John spent his younger years growing up in Cushing, graduating from Cushing High School in 1957. After graduating high school, the love of his country led him to enlist in the Army. After a short stint of active service, he remained in the Army reserves for several years. During this time, he attended Oklahoma State University and married his lifelong sweetheart Judith Ann (Orr) Hesser. They remained married until the time of his death, 55 years later.
John was a man who loved being around people and always enjoyed where he was, no matter what. He always had a warm heart and a helping hand for others. He never spoke about what he did, he just did it because it was the right thing to do. John took ownership and pride in everything he did. He was always a hard-working business owner/entrepreneur. He and Judy owned Hesser Tire here in Marshall for over 20 years and supported all three of their children through college doing so. It didn't stop there as he was a very active as well as respected member of his community. He was a member of the Rotary Club and held the position of President of the school band supporter's group (MABS) for many years. John had strong pride in his family, his faith, and his work.
John's family has countless memories of all the things they loved about him. He loved his wife, children and grandchildren, and never wasted an opportunity to spend time with them. They all have memories of working alongside of him in the tire shop, spending time at the lake, grilling/cooking, or just having a beverage with him. His favorite meal was meatloaf and mashed potatoes, followed simply by cheese and crackers. What's left behind is his unwavering love and support for all things his kids were into, like sports, band concerts, school assemblies and countless other activities. He was always there, no matter what the occasion may have been.
John is survived by his wife Judith Ann Hesser, three children and their spouses, five grandchildren, and a great-grandchild. Jon Ellis Hesser and wife Devra Chriss Aarons with their children, Leilah and Jonah Hesser in Richmond, California, Elizabeth Anne (Hesser) Harris with husband Michael Harris in Avinger, Texas, and their children, Michael Wesley & Trish Harris in Fort Smith, Arkansas, Kayleigh Johanna & Brandon Jackson in Mobile, Alabama, and Timber Lynn & Clint Anderson and their daughter Navannah Anderson in Grand Prairie, Texas. Shawn Way Hesser with his wife Genevieve Kristen Hesser and their daughters Jordan and Reagan Hesser in Round Rock, Texas. He is also survived by his sister Cherrie Davis in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, sister-in-law Carolyn Hesser in Derby, Kansas, and countless nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Robert Hesser and brother-in-law Ralph (Corky) Davis.
Funeral service will be held August 21, 2021, at Downs Funeral Home with visitation starting at 9:00 a.m. Funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m. followed by interment at Algoma Cemetery in Marshall, Texas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.