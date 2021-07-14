John Hester Woods
PFLUGERVILLE John Hester Woods was born on October 7, 1942 to Elton and Elease Woods in Marshall, Harrison County, TX, and passed away from this life and entered into God's presence on Friday, July 9, 2021 in Round Rock, TX at the age of 78 years, 9 months, 2 days. John, or Johnny as many would come to know him, spent his life primarily in the auto parts business. His dad worked at Nehl Chevrolet in Marshall, and through that John developed a love for the business. He married in 1966 and spent the next four decades as Parts Manager at Bass Chevrolet, Toyota of Marshall and Toyota of Longview, as well as a brief time working for ABC Auto Parts. He worked hard and provided for his family well. Before he finished working, he had a lawn-care and landscaping business called All-Pro Lawn Care.
John had many interests and hobbies in life, including bowling, all sports, all things Texas Longhorns, Dallas Cowboys and Houston Astros. He loved coaching little-league baseball and football; and influenced many young men on the basics about sports and life. He was always passionate and vocal in doing so. He loved Nascar; and especially #3 Dale Earnhardt.
John was a man of faith. His family was first invited to church in 1974 by Lonnie Davenport, a lifelong friend until his passing last July. My dad's acceptance of that invitation to take his family to church began an unprecedented legacy of faith that is strong to this day. He followed Jesus as His Savior and Lord in 1977. He subsequently served in Royal Ambassadors, as a bus-ministry captain for many years, on mission trips, as an AWANA leader in Longview, TX as well as in Pflugerville, TX. Not all in the Woods' family have chosen the way of faith; but for those who have, they owe a debt of gratitude to John Hester Woods for setting an example by leading his family to church where each could hear the Good News of Jesus and make the choice to follow Jesus. For those who have, we know we have the promise of eternal life in Heaven where we'll see him again. He was not perfect; but He was forgiven by virtue of placing His faith in Christ for salvation and securing His eternal destiny, which gives us hope at this time.
John was preceded in death by his mother and father, Elton and Elease Woods; siblings, Larry Woods, Betty Garl, and Myrt Allgood; grandchildren, Jonathan Austin Woods, Jenny Diane Woods and Wade Haltom.
He is survived by his children Patti Wilson of Harleton, TX; John A. Woods and wife Jennifer of Pflugerville, TX; Terry Woods and wife Shiela of Grapeland, TX; Janie Woods Lankford and husband Darren Lankford of Houston, TX; and daughter Jodi Woods Dawson and husband of Tyler, TX. He is survived by his first wife, Linda Woods, and his sister-in-law Melba Woods. He is survived by 14 grandchildren: Brandon, Bradley, Brenna, & Bethany Woods; Carl Lynn Woods, Sabrina Latrice Brooks, Jordan, Dylan Blake, and Andrew Rayne Lankford, David Gamble, Mitchel, Michelle, and Stacey Morgan. Papa John, as he was known as a grandfather, also had nine great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Visitation will be held at Cook-Walden Davis Funeral Home in Georgetown, Texas, on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Service will be held at First Baptist Church in Pflugerville, Texas at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 with the committal service taking place on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 11 AM at Fairview Cemetery in Marshall, Texas.
Please visit John's memorial page at www.cookwaldencapitalparks.com where you can share memories and condolences with his family.
