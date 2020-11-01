John House
MARSHALL John E. House, 74, of Marshall, Texas, was born on November 1, 1945 in Tyler, Texas and went into the loving arms of Jesus on October 25, 2020, where he joined his parents, E.J., Jr. and June LaCaze House and beloved sister, Phillis Fish Hoozer.
John was Daddy and Pops to his kids, a former butcher by trade, an avid fisherman, a car enthusiast, and Big John to his CB buddies.
John is survived by daughter, Margaret Samantha House Robertson and her husband Wade; son and forever fishing buddy, Chris Griffin and his wife Brittany and their sons Denver and Landon; and his treasured cat, Mrs. Beasley.
John wishes to spend eternity fishing at one of his favorite lakes in East Texas, so his ashes will be spread at a later date.
