John Hugh Covin III
MARSHALL John Hugh Covin, III, age 77, passed away in Longview, Texas on Saturday, October 26, 2019. He was born on September 24, 1942 in Marshall, Texas to John Hugh Covin, Jr. and Melba Trice Covin. John is preceded in death by his wife, Joyce F. Covin; and his parents, John and Melba Covin. He is survived by his daughters, Donna Lancaster and her husband, Jimmy and Debra Hernandez; his grandchildren, Josh Lancaster and his wife, Aimee, Jessica Hernandez and Trey Hernandez; one brother, Jim Covin and his wife, Kay; numerous other family members, many friends and his best friend, Rascal. John was born and raised in Marshall, Texas, graduating from Marshall High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Army, joining in 1968 serving as a Specialist until he was honorably discharged. He left military service holding the National Defense Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal and the Vietnam Campaign Medal. After his discharge from the Army, John returned to Marshall where he worked many years as an assistant funeral director for Sullivan Funeral Home. He truly enjoyed the time spent helping families through a loss. He loved sports, especially the Houston Astros, the Texas Longhorns and the Dallas Cowboys, win or lose, he still loved them. A Celebration of Life Service with Military Honors officiated by Debbie Rogers, will be held at Meadowbrook Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 6:00pm. Private burial will be held on Thursday at Grange Hall Cemetery, Marshall, Texas. John's life was well lived, he was well loved, and he will be missed by many who were blessed with his friendship. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
