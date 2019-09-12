John Jadrosich
MARSHALL John Frederick Jadrosich, 74, passed away Monday, September 9 in Longview. John was born June 19, 1945 in Jersey City, New Jersey to Thomas Jadrosich and Muriel Garvin Jadrosich.
John's family moved to Fort Worth, TX during John's freshman year in college. He attended Texas Christian University where he received a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism. He entered the United States Air Force upon graduation in 1968. He met, Marilyn Parker, his wife of 50 years in Fort Worth. They were married on August 7, 1969 in Austin, Texas.
John was a rescue helicopter pilot in Viet Nam where he received numerous medals for heroic rescue effort. He left the Air Force in 1974 and became a Public Information Officer for The Trinity River Authority of Texas for 35 years. He retired in 2010 and moved to Marshall, his wife's home town. John was an active member of Cumberland Presbyterian Church serving as a chairman of The Property Committee.
John and Marilyn always had cats but he especially loved his dog, Beau. He was an avid reader and loved his home in the piney woods.
John was a member of The Rotary Club of Marshall. He was a member and president of The Arlington South Rotary Club and a member of the Downtown Arlington Rotary Club.
John is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and many friends during his military service. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; brother, Tom and wife, Pauline; nephews, James and Jon and wife, Megan.
Pallbearers will be Sam Moseley, Kevin Blackmon, Sam Scott, Ed Laski, David Sullivan and Bruce Cavin.
Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. and service at 3:00 p.m. Saturday at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Marshall. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.
