John Lewis Horton
MARSHALL — John Lewis Horton, 85 of Marshall, Texas passed away on October 13, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Gorsulowsky Funeral Home in Vivian, Louisiana, officiated by Rev. Jon Ward. Burial will follow at Munnerlyn Chapel Cemetery in Ida, Louisiana. There will be a time of visitation from 1:30 until the time of the service on Saturday, October 16th.
John was born on June 1, 1936 in Ida, Louisiana to Ernest and Eulalia Horton. He lived most of his life in Ida, but for the past 25 years, he lived in Marshall, Texas. He was a member of Bethsaida Baptist Church in Ida. He loved watching the New Orleans Saints. He worked as a heavy equipment operator and worked at Wal-Mart for 25 years. He loved old cars, especially T-Birds. He enjoyed raising birds, he raised peacocks, chickens, quail, pheasant and many more.
He is preceded in death by his parents and numerous brothers and sisters. He is survived by his two children, Ronny Farmer and wife Kim of Little Rock, Arkansas and Tracy Horton of Marshall, TX, one sister, Frances Hayden of Shreveport, LA, and one brother, Sam Horton of Keithville, LA, and three grandchildren, Wesley, Ryan and wife Noel, and Matthew.
Pallbearers will be Curtis Arnold, Ryan Farmer, Matthew Farmer, Bubba Thomas, Wesley Horton and Matthew Arnold.
