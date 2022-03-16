John Lewis Smith Sr.
MARSHALL — John L. Smith Sr. 85, born August 24, 1936, passed away Sunday, March 13, 2022 at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center - Longview. Graveside services entrusted to Peoples Funeral Home, are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Rosehill Garden Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Peoples Legacy Annex from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosie Hurd Smith and one son, Gregory D. Smith. He leaves to mourn his passing daughter, Cynthia A. Smith, son John L. Smith Jr. both of Longview, TX; three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, other relatives, and friends.
