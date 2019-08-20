John Michael Mike Knoerzer
MARSHALL Memorial Services for John Michael Mike Knoerzer, 59, will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Tuesday August 20, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Marshall, TX. Officiating will be Russ Perry of Cypress Valley Bible Church and Rev. Rodger Garbs of First United Methodist Church.
Mike was born in Dallas, TX March 11, 1960 to John and Mary Lou Knoerzer. He went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday August 18, 2019 surrounded by his family.
Mike was a resident of Marshall, TX. After graduating Duncanville High School in 1978, he attended Stephen F. Austin University, graduating in 1983, he would start his career in the banking industry before leaving the suit behind and working as a construction superintendent for WTI Inc. Mike was an avid fisherman and member of the International Game Fish Association. He loved the ocean, he explored the sea not only on a boat, but also as a scuba diver. Mike gave his life to Christ as a teenager and was a member of First United Methodist Church in Marshall, TX, where he attended and served faithfully. He was a real people's person and in all of his travels never met a stranger and was a friend to all. His greatest passion was his family, he loved his family beyond measure.
Mike is preceded in death by his grandparents, Pirtle Doc and Thelma Guy, and Christopher Knoerzer, Alma Knoerzer and Vera Watts; and mother and father in law, Wesley and Willena Smith. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years Sharon Smith Knoerzer; sons, Kristopher Newman Knoerzer and John Wesley Knoerzer; daughter, Savannah Smith Knoerzer, his parents; sister, Debby Meisenheimer and husband Ralph; brother in law, Wes Smith, Jr. and wife Lynn; nephews, Jacob Fullbright and wife Emily, and Pierce Fulbright; great nephew, Charlie Fulbright; aunts, Beth Matthews and Husband Frank, and Susan Haught and husband Jack, numerous cousins and a host of friends. John Michael Knoerzer is much loved and will be greatly missed.
The Knoerzer family would like to say a special thank you to Mike's end of life care giver, Mrs. Lori Anderson.
In lieu of flowers the Knoerzer family requests that memorials may be made to the Society of St. Stephen at First United Methodist at 300 E Houston St, Marshall, TX 75670.
