John Milton Sinclair
MARSHALL A memorial service for Mr. John Milton Sinclair will be at Downs Funeral Home on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 2:00p.m. with Bro. David Rice officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00p.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Downs Funeral Home.
John Milton Sinclair, 68, of Marshall, Texas was born on June 9, 1952 to his parents, Joseph Milton Sinclair, Jr. and Sarah Lentz Sinclair. Mr. Sinclair passed away on October 29, 2020. He graduated from Spring Branch High School in 1970. He lived in Houston, TX until 1980 when he then moved back to Marshall, TX. On October 22, 1994 he married the love of his life, Rhonda Molloy Sinclair. For 20 years he worked for Harrison County.
Mr. Sinclair is survived by his wife, Rhonda Sinclair; children, Justin Lentz Sinclair (Jackie), John Molloy Sinclair, and Hannah McGee Sinclair; sister, Debbie and Jack Caudle; grandchildren, Kaelin, Rylie, Kenzie, and Ryan. He is also survived by Sallie King and Eric, Wesley Caudle and Ashley, Kaylee Ashley and Jake, Travis King, Cameron Caudle, Carson Caudle, Kyndal King, and Collin Caudle. Mr. Sinclair is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Sarah Sinclair.
