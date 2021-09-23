John Paul Byrd
TYLER — John Paul Byrd, age 45, of Tyler, Texas passed Thursday, September 16, 2021 surrounded by his family at Christus Mother Francis Hospital.
John Paul was a hard-working man. In everything he did he gave all of himself. He worked most of his career as a heavy equipment operator. He also had a love for mechanics, and enjoyed doing auto repair in his spare time. But his passion was always quality time with family and friends. His most treasured moments where those spent boating, fishing, bowling, and fellowshipping. John Paul loved to put a smile on everyone’s face, and wherever he went joy and laughter were sure to be found. There was never a dull moment with John Paul around. His charismatic ways and crazy sense of humor kept everyone belly laughing.
John Paul was born September 15, 1976 in Longview, Texas to John and Charlotte Byrd. John Paul is survived by his father John Byrd of Kannapolis, North Carolina, three daughters ShyannByrd, Shelby Bice, and Lanilee Byrd, one son Kayden Johnson, one brother Gary Byrd of Tyler, Three sisters Linda Byrnes of Tyler, Tx, Gail (Chris) Evans of Springville, TN, and Sherry (Robert) Holloway of Bullard, Tx, four nieces Annabelle Long, Brooke McNatt, Page Brann, and Jenah Coleman, one nephew Dustin Brann, one grandchild Mikella Bice, a very special and loving friend that was so dear to his heart Amanda Boren, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
John Paul was preceded in death by his mother Charlotte Byrd, maternal grandparents G.P. and Irene Hadwin, and paternal grandparents JP and Tessie Byrd.
No memorial services are scheduled at this time, but a celebration of life will be planned with family and friends at a later date.
