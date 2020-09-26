John Robert Harper
JEFFERSON, TEXAS Funeral Services for Mr. John Harper, age 69, of Jefferson, TX., will be held on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 2:00 pm at The Jefferson Academy Seventh Day Adventist Church with Pastor John Taylor and Trent Gail officiating under the direction of Haggard Funeral Home.
Mr. John Harper was born September 17, 1951 in Jefferson to James Ferguson Harper and Dorothy Lee Powell Harper and passed away at his home in Jefferson on September 24, 2020.
John was a member of the Jefferson Academy SDA Church, a Pathfinder leader for over 20 years and a member of the PSAI organization. He was on the school boards for both the Jefferson Academy as well as the Cypress Bend Elementary. John was an avid reader and loved fishing. He was a pillar of the Berea community. John owned and operated Port-A-Jon for over 26 years. His hobbies were reading, his grandkids and his donkeys.
Mr. Harper was preceded in death by his parents.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Gloria Harper of Jefferson; daughter Suzie Bradley and Husband Alan of Jefferson; son, David Harper and wife Karrie of Jefferson; daughter Baylee Harper of Jefferson; brother James Harper of Jefferson; brother Jeff Harper of Jefferson; brother Joe Harper and wife Charlotte of Jefferson; grandchildren, David Harper Jr., Dawson Harper, Tyler Bradley and Justin Bradley as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Alan Bradley, David Harper, Bill Bolick, Tim Wilkins, Patrick Harper, Kenny Downs, Stephen Jeffries and Don Rose Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be John Bradley, David Harper Jr., Baylee Harper, Dawson Harper, Tyler Bradley and Justin Bradley.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cypress Bend Adventist Elementary at 2997 FM 728, Jefferson, Texas 75657.
