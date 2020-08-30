John Rodriguez
AVINGER John was born November 14, 1945 in Washington D.C. to John and Joaquina Hidalgo Rodriguez. He left this life August 21, 2020 after a month-long battle with COVID-19. John was survived by his wife, Mary Cay; son, Ramon Rod Rodriguez; brother, Luis Rodriguez of Woodbridge, VA; sisters, Hilda Cooper of Alexandria, VA, and Rosalinda Rodriguez of Albuquerque, NM; two grandsons, Payton and Riley Rodriguez of Jefferson, TX.
He served a tour of duty in the US Army, and worked over 45 years as a builder and restoration expert, craftsmanship and creativity being his hallmark. He was Maintenance Supervisor at the Starr Family Home in Marshall for 10 years.
John was a generous man who loved to make people laugh. He donated over 30 gallons of blood to the Lifeshare Blood Center in his lifetime. The family is asking those who cared about John to donate a pint in his name, or a monetary donation, to your local blood bank in lieu of flowers.
A celebration of his life will be held September 26, 2020, 5PM to 8PM, on the farm he loved so much. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
