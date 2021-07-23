John Thomas Ritter, Sr.
MARSHALL, TX A Memorial Mass will be held for John Thomas Pop Ritter on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marshall, TX. A Reception will follow in the Parish Hall at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marshall, TX. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home.
John Thomas Ritter, aka Pop, beloved patriarch of the Ritter clan, was called home to our Lord's loving arms on July 20, 2021 at the age of 94.
Pop was preceded in death by his soulmate Mamie, daughter Stephanie, and grandson Nick. He leaves behind an expansive family including his two sons Mike (Cindy) and John (Debby); six grandchildren: John, Luke, Gabe, Kristin, JT, and Emily; sixteen great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.
During WWII, Pop proudly served in the Army Air Corp. He was a renowned raiser and exhibitor of show chickens, winning numerous awards and titles including Grand Master Exhibitor from the American Poultry Association.
To say that he was adored by those that knew him is a gross understatement. A humble man, and long time member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Marshall, Pop's generosity was unparalleled. He was a phenomenal weaver of tale tales and instigator of many hijinx involving his grandkids.
It was well known that the fastest way to Pop's heart was through his stomach. He had a life-long love affair of all manner of breakfast foods, pies (especially Shoofly), cakes, and would never turn down a child's sized portion of dessert.
Family requests that in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Shriner's Hospital or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The most heartfelt gratitude is extended to the staff at Heritage Hospice for their kindness and compassion during this difficult time.
Rest easy, Pop. You will be missed.
