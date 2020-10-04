John William Fisher
MARSHALL John William Fisher 66, of Marshall passed away October 2, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, October 5, 2020 at Cave Springs Cemetery in Marshall with Bro Ron Segers officiating. Visitation will be held at 1:00 PM, Monday at the graveside. Funeral arrangements have been provided by Downs Funeral Home. John was born July 7, 1954 in Marshall Texas born to Ruby and Willie Fisher Sr. He was preceded in death by his father, Willie, and his wife Mary Simms Fisher.
John has two step daughters Shelly LaFleur, Kim Frazer and their husbands along with two grandchildren Taylor Jones and Collier LaFleur. He is the Big Brother to Kathy Jones, Florence (Flo) Davis, Daniel Fisher, Dena Nourse, Willier Fisher Jr., Cheryl Jimerson, and Kenneth Fisher. He has many brothers and sisters-in-law he loved very much and a host of family, nieces, nephews, and friends.
John enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson, antiquing, fishing, wood carving, and visiting the mountains. He was a member of Victory Baptist Church of Marshall.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Cave Springs Cemetery, 1880 Grangeway Rd., Marshall, Texas, 75672.
