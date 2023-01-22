Johnetta M. Cooper
SPRING — Johnetta Manning Cooper, a long-time resident of Marshall, Texas and an educator in the Marshall Public School System for 38 years was called home to rest in the care of our Lord and Savior on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Johnetta was born the sixth of ten children to Jesse Manning and Sadie Williams Manning on May 6, 1935. Johnetta graduated from H. B. Pemberton High School in 1953. She competed her bachelor’s degree as an honorable mention student at Wiley College in 1965 and later obtained her master’s degree from Prairie View A & M University. In 1953, Johnetta married Ruben E. Ausbrooks. To this union, two daughters were born. Janice Lanette and Elizabeth Wynette were the pride and joy of her life. Johnetta was a trailblazer. In 1967, she was selected to be one of the first black teachers to desegregate the school system. She retired from education in 2002. To this day, she is beloved and endeared by many of her former students and co-workers. In 1967, Johnetta married Rev. Joseph S. Cooper, Sr. Johnetta and Joseph were married for 33 years before his death in 2001. To cherish the beautiful memories, she leaves her two daughters, Janice Lanette Ausbrooks Taylor and Elizabeth Wynette Ausbrooks Sims. She also leaves to cherish her memory six sisters and one brother.
Funeral services under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall, TX, will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Peoples Legacy Annex; viewing will be one hour prior to service; interment at Rosehill Garden Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.