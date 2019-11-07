Johnnie Hopkins
MARSHALL A funeral service will be held for Johnnie Hopkins at Downs Funeral Home in Marshall, Texas on Saturday, November 9th at 10:00 a.m. Brother Phillip Simmons will officiate the service. Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 8th at Downs Funeral Home.
Johnnie Marie Hopkins 71, of Marshall, Texas was born September 25th, 1948 to her parents, John Adam Bass and Violet Louise Kilpatrick. Ms. Hopkins passed away on November 4th, 2019 in Marshall, Texas. Ms. Hopkins was an avid reader and loved her dog. She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Ms. Hopkins and her sister shared a strong bond and spent many hours shopping, playing cards, and making candles.
Ms. Hopkins is survived by her three children, six grandchildren, two great grandchildren; sister, Twinkle Ryan; nieces, Kimberly Wyman and Ashley Mickelson; and nephews, Justin Ryan and Kevin Hortman. Ms. Hopkins memories will also be cherished by numerous other family members and friends.
Ms. Hopkins was preceded in death by her parents, John and Violet Bass; sister, Nancy Miles; and brother-in-law, Richard Ryan.
