Johnnie Mae Anderson
MARSHALL Johnnie Mae (Thompson) Anderson , 91, of Marshall, passed away January 2, 2020. Funeral Services will be held at the Texas and Louisiana Baptist Association Bldg. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment, Rosehill Gardens Cemetery, Marshall. Viewing, 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Friday January 10, 2020 at Lewis Funeral Home, Marshall. Arrangements by Lewis Funeral Home. Mrs. Anderson was born April 8, 1928 in Scottsville, Texas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.