Johnny Earl Jackson
MARSHALL Johnny Earl Jackson was born January 20, 1944, to the late Lindsay D. and Annie M. Jackson in Marshall, Texas. Johnny confessed Christ at an early age, and was baptized at the James Chapel Baptist Church in Marshall, Texas.
Johnny obtained his formal education from the Marshall Independent School District, and graduated from H.B. Pemberton High School in 1962. He continued his education at Langston University in Langston, Oklahoma. Getting the job done was something that Johnny took pride in. No task was too great or small. He retired after a successful career of almost three decades from the Texas State Highway Department. He leaves to cherish his memory: his mother, Annie Jackson; daughters, Marsanna Renee Jackson and Rachelle Tealer; sons, Johnny Earl Tealer and Erik Tealer-Jackson; one sister, Brenda (Johnny)Miller; devoted cousins Willia R. Woodkins, Dianne Johnson and loyal friend, Kenneth Culberson; other relatives, friends and classmates. Funeral services under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at James Chapel Baptist Church, Marshall, Texas. Interment will be at Rosehill Garden Cemetery, Marshall, Texas. Visitation will be Friday, December 20, 2019 at Peoples Funeral Home in Marshall, Texas from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
