Johnny Edward Watkins
MARSHALL — Johnny Edward Watkins was born on January 25th, 1949 to Ruby Mae Hunter, and Johnnie Lee Watkins in Marshall, Texas. He graduated from H.B. Pemberton Senior High School in 1967, and was a faithful member of Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church.
He attended Prairie View A & M University from 1967 until 1970. Johnny was drafted into the United States Army in 1972 where he served a total of 22 years during his military career. He was honorably discharged, and retired with the rank of 1st Sgt. E8.
Johnny married his high school sweetheart “Pearlene Peppers” in December 1971, and to this union one child was born, Johnny Edward Watkins Jr.
Johnny was employed by the United States Post Office from 1983 until his retirement in May 2011 in San Francisco, Ca. He was known as “The Cowboy” & Johnny Dollar of the San Francisco Bay Area, “While singing country western songs, and as a D.J. at parties for friends, and coworkers.
Johnny departed this life on March 4th, 2022 following a lengthy illness. His parents, Ruby Mae Hunter, Johnnie Lee Watkins, his brothers Harold J. McCoy, and Aubrey Watkins, and his sister Haroldine Johnson preceded him in death.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his son Johnny E. Watkins Jr. (Charlene), two grandsons, Amir Watkins, and Amory Watkins, two sisters, Beverly R. Watkins, and Judge Clarice D. Watkins, sister’s in law, Mrs. Opal McCoy, and Mrs. Veronica Watkins, and special extended family member, Mammie Bagby, and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the Texas & Louisiana Baptist Association, 2907 Karnack Hwy., Marshall, TX 75672.
In lieu of flowers, donate to the charity of your choice.
