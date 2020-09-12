Johnny Edwin Harper
KILDARE , TX. Johnny Edwin Harper 74 of Kildare, Texas was born to the union of the late General Morris Harper and Willie B. McCray Harper on February 27, 1946. He departed this life peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family on September 8, 2020. Johnny began his work career at Thiokol Ammunition Plant in Karnack, Texas, Alcoa Aluminum, he owned and operated a recycling plastic business for several years, and later returned to Kildare and retired from L.S.I. of Red River Depot. Johnny professed Christ at an early age and united with St. John Divine Missionary Baptist Church Kildare, Texas where he remained a loyal and faithful member until his death. Johnny leaves to cherish his memory: Special Loving Friend Isabel Black of Atlanta, Texas (two daughters) Carolyn Montgomery of Overton, Texas and Monica Harper (Scotty) Williams of Texarkana, Texas. Grandson Johnathon Khemet of Texarkana, Texas; granddaughter MaKayla King of Texarkana, Texas. Brother William (Bobbie) Harper of Marshall, Texas. Godson Cedric Johnson of Hooks, Texas and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Graveside Tuesday September 15, 2020 11am at St. Paul Cemetery off Hwy 43 County Road 4344 Bivins, Texas 75555 Minister Anna Page, Officiating Visitation: Monday September 14, 2020 at Linden Funeral Home Linden, Texas 5p-7p Attendees will require a self-provided face mask and temperature screening during visitation at the Funeral Home.
