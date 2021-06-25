Johnny Ray Bueche
MARSHALL Graveside services for Johnny Ray Bueche, 73, of Marshall, will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Smyrna Cemetery 18626 Hwy 450 near Harleton, Texas. Mr. Bueche passed away on June 22, 2021, in Longview, Texas.
Johnny was born September 19, 1947, in Gilmer, Texas, to Richard and Mildred Viola Bueche. He went to school and graduated from Harleton High School. Johnny retired from General Motors in Shreveport after 31 years in the maintenance department of assembly division. He enjoyed his Corvettes and always having the best of everything available. His manner of dressing down was overalls and a starched long sleeve white shirt.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Ronnie Bueche. Survivors include his brother, Tom Bueche and wife, Margie; sister, Connie Burrell; sister-in-law Sherry Bueche-Dickard; nephews, Thomas Bueche, Deano Burrell; a nieces Mary Kathryn Tyra, Ronna Bueche; and special friend, Jocelyn Chambliss.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Attn: Honors & Memorials, Johnny Bueche 22491149, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 Or http://fundraising.stjude.org/goto/JohnnyBueche
