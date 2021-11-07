Jon Douglas Nichols Jr.
LAKEWAY — Jon Douglas Nichols, Jr., “Doug”, 65, of Austin, Texas passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at home.
Doug was born September 5, 1956 in Marshall, Texas to Jon Douglas Nichols, Sr. and Valreye Verlon (Oliver) Nichols. Doug is survived by his wife of 22 years, Ann Nichols (Wornick) who he adored and was devoted to, and his son, Malachi David Nichols, age 15. He is predeceased in death by his parents Jon and Valreye Nichols and younger brother, David Paul Nichols.
Doug was a graduate of Marshall High School - Go Mavericks! He was a musician (drummer, guitarist, singer), songwriter, artist manager and an all-genre music lover! Doug had the privilege of working with many talented artists in his career including Johnny Paycheck, Nicolette Larson, Brooks & Dunn and Rascal Flatts. He was grateful to serve on numerous boards, foundations and charitable affiliations including the Academy of Country Music, Dave Thomas Adoption Foundation, Nashville Rescue Mission, Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Nashville Boys and Girls Club, along with many others.
He had a great sense of humor and was a prolific storyteller. He could remember so many adventures and enjoyed sharing them with vivid detail. He loved cheering on the Texas Longhorns and Dallas Cowboys!
His life’s greatest joy and blessing by far was being Malachi’s dad. It filled his heart and soul the absolute most with love, happiness, and pride! He loved watching Malachi play sports and enjoyed countless hours throwing the football with him. They had fun watching sports together, listening to music, rides in the golf cart, cooking, traveling and just hanging out and laughing.
Private family memorial services will be held.
Memorial considerations may be made to Nashville Rescue Mission.
Arrangements by Weed Corley Fish Lake Travis. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com
