Jon Howard Weidman
MARSHALL — Jon Howard Weidman went to be with our Lord and Savior on Friday, August 11th 2023, at the age of 76. Funeral services will be celebrated for Jon on Friday, August 18th, 2023 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Marshall, Texas with Monsignor Zacharias Kunnakkattuthara officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, August 17th from 6-7:30pm with Rosary at 7:30pm at Sulllivan Funeral home. Jon was born on October 29, 1946 in Marshall, Texas to Frank and Judy Weidman. He graduated from Marshall High School in 1965 where he met his high school sweetheart, Mary Ann Meisenheimer and later married on January 25, 1969. He attended Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, Texas where he earned his BBA in Accounting. He was an accountant for Safety Seal Wesco Valve in Marshall, Texas for over forty years and cherished the friendships made there. He continued working part-time at home even after his diagnosis of cancer. Jon was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church of Marshall, Texas. He will be greatly missed by his family, many friends, and relatives. Jon is preceded in death by his father, Frank Weidman, mother, Judy Stringfellow, stepfather, Sam Stringfellow, sister, Julie Gent, nephew James Gent, and brother-in-law, Roy Meisenheimer, Jr. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary Weidman of Marshall, Texas, daughter, Angela Sinn of Mansfield, Texas, son, Mark Weidman of Little Elm, Texas, grandson, Chandler Sinn (Jennifer) of Sachse, Texas, and grandson, Easton Sinn of Mansfield, Texas, sister-in-law, Susan Carlile (David), Marshall, Texas, brother-in-law, George Meisenheimer (Nancy), of Tyler, Texas, nephews: Scott Carlile (Tracy) and Casey Carlile (Heather) of Marshall, Texas, Fred Meisenheimer (Cassie) of Texarkana, Stuart Meisenheimer (Jamie) of Tyler, Texas, Liam White of San Francisco, California, and Aidan Gent of Highland Park, New jersey, Jarrod Gent of Houston, Texas, nieces: Jo Ellen Gent (Bill) of California, Melissa Wood (Steve) of Mesquite, Texas, and Jennifer Howe (Johnny) of Lodi, Texas. Pallbearers will be David Carlile, George Meisenheimer, Jerry Pruitt, Joe Lambright, Chandler Sinn and Easton Sinn. Flowers are welcomed or memorials suggested to the American Cancer Society or St. Joseph Catholic Church, 410 North Alamo Boulevard, Marshall, Texas 75670.
