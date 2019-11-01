Jon Michael Nash
MARSHALL Beloved son, cherished grandson, loving brother, uncle and friend of many, Jon Michael Nash, age 20, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. He was born on May 20, 1999 in Shreveport, Louisiana to Michael Wayne and Texie Carson Nash. On that day, Jon Michael entered this world with his best friend, his twin brother, Duncan Wayne.
Jon Michael is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Jo Lynne Beckett Dyke; his maternal grandfather, Jack M. Carson, Jr.; his paternal grandfather, Jimmy Nash and his uncle, Jackie Carson.
Jon Michael is survived by his parents, Michael Wayne and Texie Carson Nash; his best friend and sister, Leslie Weir and her husband, Daniel, whom he loved like a brother, his brother, Dylan Nash, his twin brother, Duncan Wayne Nash; his paternal grandparents, Molly and Donnie Futrell; his paternal grandmother, Judy Nash; his maternal grandmother, Sharon Carson; his beloved niece and nephews, Gracey, Blayton and Beckett Weir; his aunts and uncles, Doug and Michele Kriegel, Caron Carson Ford; his cousins, Tallie Kriegel, Brody Kriegel, Nathan Kriegel and his wife, Mikaela, Kyle Kriegel and his wife, Paige. He also leaves behind special friends, Papa John Ellis, Little Brother Stetson Swilley, Jasmine and Mary, the family dog, Conch, along with numerous other family members and many friends who were blessed by his life.
Jon Michael's best times were spent hog hunting, deer hunting and spending time with his family and friends; as well as the many memories made at the hunting lease in Post. From an early age, he spent many hours in the arena on the back of a horse, learning to master his love of horses and team roping competitions with his family. To know him was to love him. His infectious smile and laugh will be a memory treasured by all who knew and loved him. Jon Michael was saved and baptized at a young age at River Crossing Cowboy Church when church services were still being held at the Nash Arena.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 3pm-6pm at River Crossing Cowboy Church, 475 Henderson School House Road, Marshall, Texas 75670. Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 2:00pm at River Crossing Cowboy Church with Pastor Jason Taylor and Pastor Pete Sellers officiating. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Levi Pilkington, Josh Ready, Eric Kirkland, Trent Rogers, Cagan Slone, Clayton Lowry and Ralo Pilkington. Honorary pallbearers will be the many people Jon Michael spent time with while hunting, roping and having fun.
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to each person who has prayed with us and for us, called, visited, provided food and offered words of comfort for our family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to a charitable organization of your choice in Jon Michael's memory.
Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
