Jonel R. Hickey
MARSHALL, TEXAS Jonel Redmon Hickey passed into the presence of her Savior on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, at the age of 92. She was born on January 18, 1928 at the home of her parents, Joe Howard Redmon and Mittie Lee Wilson Redmon in the Gum Springs Community outside of Longview. She attended a country school in Gum Springs until grade 10 when she transferred to Hallsville High School. Music was an important part of Jonel's life. As a young teenager, Jonel served as the pianist at Gum Springs Christian Church. She and her sisters Margie and Jean also performed as a gospel trio and sang at community singings. During the course of her life, Jonel blessed many with her piano playing.
Jonel graduated as salutatorian of the Hallsville High School class of 1945 and was elected class secretary and most beautiful. She then attended Kilgore College where she began dating the love of her life and future husband Jack Hickey. Jonel transferred to North Texas State Teachers College in Denton where she received a degree in music education in 1949. Jonel taught elementary music in the Kilgore public schools before she and Jack moved to Marshall, Texas, and began their family. Jonel loved being a wife to Jack and mother to Linda, Marian, Julie, and Ken. She was a founding member of Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Marshall.
Jonel was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Jack Hickey, her son, Ken Hickey, her parents Joe and Mittie Lee Redmon, and her sister, Margie Coats. She is survived by daughters Linda (Lon) Holloway of Bullard, Marian (Steve) Rainwater of Tyler, and Julie (Bill) Mills of Marshall as well as sisters Jean (Jim) Grimes, Marilyn (Joe) Smith, Carolyn (Lee) Bumpus, Paula Alexander, and Pat Hickey. She is also survived by grandchildren Amanda (Jeff) Rutherford, Stephen Rainwater, Jeff (Jackie) Mills, David (Corey) Mills, and Kelly Mills (Joe Olandese) as well as great grandchildren Nathan Mills, Elijah Mills, Daniel Mills, Amelia Mills, and Kendall Rutherford. In addition, she is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and loving friends.
A private graveside service will be held at Algoma North Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Evangelical Presbyterian Church of Marshall, 4700 Victory Drive, Marshall, TX 75672.
