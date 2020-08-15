Joseph Walter Mauldin, IV.
LONGVIEW Joseph Walter Mauldin IV, lovingly referred to as Bubba Joe, passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, August 12th. Born to Stella Barnes and Joseph Walter Mauldin III in Longview, Texas on July 21, 1939, Joe lived a life filled with love for his family. Joe is preceded in death by his daughter, Katherine Ann Mauldin. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Gayle Mauldin, son Dan Mauldin and wife Angie, son Ben Mauldin and wife Robbi, granddaughters Brooke Hopkins and husband Brian, Lacy McMillon and husband Daniel, Mallan Morris and husband Trent, Molly Mauldin, great granddaughters Briley and Blaire Hopkins, brother Horace Mickey Mauldin, and sister Paula Beth Brock. Joe was a Christian and member of Longview Church of Christ. He retired from Eastman Chemical Company.
Joe is also survived by a thousand stories told originally by him, but now retold time and time again by his family as we remember the full life of our Pawpaw. He was the definition of a true outdoorsman. Our lives are fuller because of him, but every pond, lake, and stream in Texas is emptier because of him. Joe was the most himself while sitting in the back of a bass boat, walking on the green of a golf course, or hiding in a deer stand. He could outshoot any character in his favorite western movies with whatever weapon he could get his hands on. He won competitions in both skeet shooting and archery. Joe was also a brilliant creator and builder. One moment he would be sketching something out in his reading glasses on his work table and the next, you'd have a piece of farm equipment that John Deer couldn't have built better. He enjoyed working alongside his sons on his cattle ranch almost as much as he loved beating them in golf. He instilled values in his children that not only taught them the value of hard work, but also made them wonderful fathers to their own children. In his later years, he could most often be found in a big recliner with a granddaughter or great granddaughter on either side of him. His proudest accomplishment was his family, and everyone that ever spoke to him, even for a moment, knew it. There was never a dull moment when Joe was around. He continued to bring laughter and smiles to his family even in his final months. Joseph Walter Mauldin IV was truly one of a kind, and he will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
His family would like to thank his exceptional caretakers, Sula Johnson and Brenda Eades, as well as Hawkins Creek Assisted Living. Graveside services will be held at the Hallsville cemetery on Saturday, August 15th, at 10:00 AM. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
