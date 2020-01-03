Joseph William Billy Westmoreland, Jr.
WOODLAWN A funeral service for Joseph William Westmoreland, Jr. will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10:00a.m. at Woodlawn Baptist Church, Bro. Will Sherman and Bro. Carlton Burris officiating. Interment will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Downs Funeral Home.
Joseph William Westmoreland, Jr., Billy Westmoreland, went to his Heavenly home Tuesday evening, December 31, 2019. Mr. Westmoreland is lovingly known as Daddy Bill and will be missed by his family and friends. He was born September 2, 1932 in Woodlawn, Texas to Joe Will and Alma Hatley Westmoreland. He attended Woodlawn Elementary School as a child. He graduated from Marshall High School in 1948. Billy received his Bachelor's Degree from East Texas Baptist College in Marshall, Texas.
Billy worked at Logan and Whaley and Universal Match before working at Texas Eastman for 39 years in Personnel Department.
Billy served in the Texas National Guard for 20 years and attained the rank of Master Sergeant.
Billy married his wife, Nancy Carroll Fyffe on November 27, 1953. They were married 66 years. They had two children, Joseph William Westmoreland, III, and Jan Suzanne Westmoreland Knox.
His greatest joy was serving his Lord Jesus Christ at Woodlawn Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon, a Sunday School Teacher, and many other duties throughout the years. He served in the Woodlawn Cemetery Association as an officer and in the Woodlawn Area Improvement Club as an officer. He served in the Woodlawn Volunteer Fire Department as Chaplain, President and Assistant Fire Chief for many years.
He loved his Lord, his family, his country, his community, and his church with a sincere love and an unbelievable dedication.
Mr. Westmoreland is survived by his wife, Nancy Westmoreland; daughter, Jan Knox and husband, Herb of Marshall, Texas; eight grandchildren, Ashley Carver and husband, Kyle; Kenny Knox and wife, Skye; Nicki Burris and husband, Brad; Tiffani Knox; Karrie Plaisance and husband, Shane; Krystal Johnson and husband, Robert; Kirby Winn and husband, Garrett, Anna Brown and husband Jansen ; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a sister, Elaine Nesbitt.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to Woodlawn Baptist Church.
