Juanita Fern Harrell
JEFFERSON Funeral Services for Mrs. Juanita Fern Harrell, 87, of Jefferson are scheduled for Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Jefferson Academy Seventh Day Adventist Church with Pastor John Taylor officiating and interment following at Berea Cemetery. A time of Visitation is scheduled for Monday, December 30, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. at the Cpt. Wm. Perry Chapel of Haggard Funeral Home.
Mrs. Harrell was born March 16, 1932 in Jefferson, Texas to Clyde Atkins Greenhill and Oleta Parsons Greenhill and passed away December 24, 2019 in Jefferson. Juanita was a lifelong member of the Jefferson Academy Seventh Day Adventist Church and a matriarch and historian within her community. On June 3, 1951 she married the love of her life, William Edward Harrell, and they had a wonderful life and Christian marriage.
Juanita served as the Deputy District Clerk for Marion County for many years before retiring. The job that was the most important to her was being a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many. Mrs. Harrell was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Audrey Broughton; and brother, Robert Greenhill.Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Robin Tullock and husband Robert, Lori Suber and husband Brian; sister, Edith DeLong; grandchildren, Aaron Tullock and wife Heather, Cody Tullock, and Scott Suber and wife Denise; great-grandchildren, Liliana Tullock, Venton Tullock, Iris Tullock, and Sawyer Suber; and special niece Judy Burns. She is also survived by numerous other nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to Marshall Hospice and Alicia Smith as well as to the staff of Magnolia Place.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations in Juanita's honor be made to the Jefferson Christian Academy.Online condolences may be made at www.haggardfuneralhome.com.
