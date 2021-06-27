Judge Freddie (Fred) Bonner
SEATTLE Retired Seattle Municipal Judge Freddie (Fred) Bonner, 78, of Seattle, Washington passed away on June 9, 2021 at Swedish Hospital in Seattle, WA.
Judge Bonner was born on August 17, 1942, in Marshall, Texas to the union of his parents John and Estella Bonner. At an early age, Fred united with Morning Star Church of Christ, later renamed Westside Church of Christ in Marshall, Tx. He graduated from Pemberton High School in Marshall, Tx. He got his Undergrad Degree from Wiley College and graduated from the University of Washington Law School (1974). Judge Bonner served in the United States Air Force from 1962 and was honorably discharged from the Air Force in 1968. Judge Bonner served 25 years (1989-2014) as an elected Municipal Court Judge, he was appointed by his peer judges as Presiding Judge three times during his tenure in the Municipal Court.
Judge Bonner was instrumentally creative in the Court. Among a few of his bench creativities as a presiding judge, Fred launched the first Community Court in Washington State. This program allowed repeated offenders to have their low-level charges dismissed and instead of spending time in jail, they give back to the community through community service. Also, this program provided opportunities for participants to connect with housing assistance and drug treatment. (Seattle.gov. (August, 2020) Seattle Community Court. https://www.seattle.gov/courts/programs-and services/specialized-courts/seattle-community-court)
Judge Bonner also started the Veterans Treatment Court; a voluntary court-monitored treatment program that addresses the mental health and/or substance abuse issues of a veteran defendant (Seattle.gov, Seattle Veterans Treatment Court, https://www.seattle.gov/courts/programs and-services/specialized-courts/seattle-veterans-treatment-court)
In additional to his bench duties, Judge Bonner's civil and professional duties included initiating life skill programs at local high schools; he served on Big Brothers of King County and he taught law at Seattle University and North Seattle Community Colleges. Judge Fred Bonner was an avid sports fan and enjoyed being a community softball player. He was a Member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity
Judge Bonner was Predeceased by Parents Estelle and John Bonner and his sister, Johnny Lacy. He is survived by a son, Valgene Holmes and his wife Sarah of Atlanta, GA; granddaughter Mena Mose of Seattle WA; siblings Gloria Briggs of Beaumont TX, Marvin Bonner, Betty Jones, Brenda Palmer and Larry Bonner, all of Marshall TX; Michael Bonner of Tacoma, WA and a host of nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be held on June 29th at Mt Tahoma Cemetery in Kent WA. A memorial service for friends TBD.
Arrangements entrusted to Serenity Funeral Home in Renton, WA.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.