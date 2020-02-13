Judith Jane Johnson
MARSHALL Funeral Services will be held for Judith Jane Johnson, age 79, on Saturday, February 15 , 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Colonial Chapel of Sullivan Funeral Home in Marshall, TX . A private family interment will be held at a later date at Hayner Cemetery in Karnack, TX. Margot Lingold will be officiating. Visitation will held immediately prior to the service at 10:30 a.m.
Judith Jane Johnson was born August 10, 1940 in San Antonio, TX to Kelby Thomas (K.T.) Johnson and Marie Boehringer Johnson and passed to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on February 11, 2020 in New Braunfels, TX at age 79.
Judy grew up in Houston, graduated from Lamar High School in 1958, attended the University of Houston and worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone for 30 years, retiring as a Business Office Manager in 1991.
In 1994 she moved permanently to the shores of Pine Island Pond on her beloved Caddo Lake near Karnack, TX, attended the Episcopal Church and became involved in many activities and organizations.
Judy served as a board member of the Greater Caddo Lake Association, Karnack Community Center and was active in the successful effort to create the Caddo Lake National Wildlife Refuge. She also organized and was the big boss of the Hayner Cemetery Association.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents K.T. in 1981 and Marie in 1995.
She is survived by: Son Latane Lamb and grandchildren Audrey Collins, Emily Lamb, Lotte Lamb and Lily Lamb. Son Tipton Ross, daughter in-law Elizabeth (Libby) and grandchildren Tristan Ross and Cameron Ross. Sister Barbara Dawkins, niece Karen Wellspring, her husband Larry and great nieces and nephews. Sister Susan Spears and brother in law George Spears and the Spears extended family. Cousins Bo Boehringer, his wife Debra and their family; Paula Brown and Patty Sylestine.
Pall Bearers will be Tipton Ross, Tristan Ross, Cameron Ross, Latane Lamb, George Spears, Paul Fortune and Bo Boehringer.
The family extends their warmest appreciation to the staff at Gruene Senior Living and Kindred Hospice in New Braunfels for the kind and loving care they gave Judy.
In lieu of flowers, if you would like to honor the memory of Judy you may contribute in her name to the Greater Caddo Lake Association, PO Box 339, Karnack, TX 75661; the Michelson Museum of Art, 216 North Bolivar Street, Marshall, TX 75670 or the American Cancer Society.
