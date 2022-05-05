Judy Carol Courtney
LONGVIEW — Judy Carol Courtney was born on May 15, 1953, and passed away on May 2, 2022, at her home with her husband by her side. Cremation arrangements are with Rader Funeral Home of Longview. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM on Friday, May 6, 2022, at the funeral home.
Judy was born and raised in the city of Marshall and moved to Longview in the early 80s. She worked as a barber for 25+ years in the Longview area. She owned Judy’s barbershop where she worked alongside her husband and son. Her favorite past time was sitting on our patio watching the birds and the squirrels. She was deeply loved and will be missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents John and Connie Patterson, as well as her brother Gene Patterson.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband John Daugherty; daughter Sharon Owens (husband Lane, grandson Zachary 14, grandson Michael 8); son John David Courtney (wife Samantha); and sister Tracie McCleskey (husband Troy).
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.
