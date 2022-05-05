Judy Carol Courtney

Marshall, TX (75670)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Thunderstorms could be strong and possibly severe during the afternoon hours. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. High 76F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.