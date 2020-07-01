Julie Ann Tittle Huntsberger
TEXAS CITY Julie Ann Tittle Huntsberger, 75, went to be with her Lord on June 27, 2020 in Houston, Texas. She was born January 12, 1945 in Marshall, Texas. She graduated from Marshall High School in 1963 and married Robert Huntsberger also of Marshall. Julie attended college in various places while her husband served in the U.S. Marine Corp., eventually graduating from North Texas State University with a degree in Elementary Education and a minor in History. She went on to obtain certifications in Special Education & ESL . Through the years Julie taught elementary, pre-school and special education in Dallas, Denton, San Antonio, Alief, Richmond and Sugar Land.
Julie is preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy Reeves Tittle and L. C. Tittle, Jr., grandparents, Robert & Estelle Reeves and Lemuel Craig Tittle, Sr. and Bessie & two special aunts, Mildred Bigler and Reba Tittle.
She is survived by her daughter, Anna Huntsberger Thornton and husband Lane of Willow Park, Texas; son, Bryan Huntsberger and wife, Helena of McKinney and granddaughter, Alla of League City; the father of her children, Bob Huntsberger of Weatherford. She is also survived by two sisters, Vona Tittle Morefield & husband William Morefield III of Richmond and Exa Tittle DiGiovanni and husband Jack, of Marshall; two nieces & two nephews & their families.
Julie was active in the Presbyterian church serving on numerous committees and as a Deacon at First Presbyterian Church in Denton. She joined First Presbyterian Church of Rosenberg after moving to Richmond then attended Faith United Methodist Church with Shirley Morefield prior to moving to a Senior Living community in Houston. The last few years of her life were at Ashton Parke Care Center in Texas City.
Julie was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority for 43 years joining chapters wherever she lived. Over the years, she held every office and won awards for her outstanding scrapbooks. She volunteered with Meals on Wheels in Denton and with Habitat for Humanity.
Julie's hobbies included fishing, sewing, cooking, and travel. Her family and faith were always most important to her. She was an enthusiastic worker in whatever activity she did. She especially enjoyed crafts & decorating for the holidays.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a future time when it is safer to gather. For those wishing, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Condolence messages may be written for the family at www.garmanycarden.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors, 1201 Fourth Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471 (281)342-4671.
