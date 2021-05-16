Julius George Smith
MARSHALL Julius George Smith, age 30, passed away in Marshall, Texas on May 9, 2021. Mr. Smith was born in Marshall on November 3, 1990. Visitation will be held from 5-7pm on Friday, May 21, 2021 at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be at 11am on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the Texas & Louisiana Baptist Association Building in Marshall. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
