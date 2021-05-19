Julius George Smith
MARSHALL On Sunday, May 9, 2021, Julius answered the call from God. Julius George Smith Bugatti was born November 3, 1990 in Marshall, Texas to Theodore George Smith, Jr. and Laura D. Williams Jones. Julius was the youngest of three children. He was preceded in death by his father, Theodore George Smith, Jr.; grandmother, Annie Mae Allen Jackson; and grandparents, Theodore George Smith, Sr. and Virgia B. Roberts Smith. He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving mother, Laura D. Jones; his sister, Temmecca R. Williams; his brother, Theodore G. Jones Smith, all of Marshall, Texas; his three children, Elija I. Woolen of Marshall; Cortavius M. Dotson and Kadence Royalty Smith, both of Elysian Fields, Texas; many aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins; and a good friend, Symesha (who was there during his lowest time). Visitation will be 5-7pm, Friday, May 21, 2021 at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be 11am, Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Texas & Louisiana Baptist Association Building. Interment will be in Rosehill Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.