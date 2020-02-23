June Brooks
JEFFERSON, TX. Graveside Services for June Brooks, 83, of Marshall, TX. will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday February 25, 2020 at Trinity Cemetery with C.A. Clark officiating under the direction of Haggard Funeral Home.
Mrs. Brooks was born June 7, 1936 in Aurora, MO, to Fenton and Mable Breckenridge Ballard and passed away February 21, 2020 in Marshall, TX.
Mrs. June Brooks is survived by her children, Vickie Brooks Arnold & husband Richie, and Shelly Brooks; brothers, Larry Ballard, Bill Ballard; and sister, Helen Benson; grandchildren, Jamie Hatchel, Ryan Whatley, Jessica Richardson, Casey Pate, Brooke Broach, and Whitney Cooner; ten great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Brooks; daughter, Pam Brooks Whatley; parents; second husband, Wayne McCaleb; brothers, Charlie Ballard and Bob Ballard; and sister Pat Batson.
