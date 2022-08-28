Justin Matthew Kornegay
DICKINSON — Justin Matthew Kornegay, 36, passed away on August 22, 2022. Justin, born on November 27, 1985, was known by his friends and family as “Buddy” and grew up in Union Grove, Texas, where he was very active in Boy Scouts, attaining the rank of Eagle Scout before attending Texas A&M University (‘08) and The University of Houston Law Center (‘12). Justin practiced law in Galveston County and was an outdoor enthusiast and an active member of the community. He is survived by his girlfriend, Nicole Gabler; his father, Paul Kornegay; his mother, Beth Webb; as well as his sisters, Tiffany Velasquez and her husband, Boe; Amanda Wilson and her husband, Ben; Holly Schwen and her husband, Robert; Melinda Strother, and her husband Eric; 13 nieces and nephews and his beloved hunting dog, Belle. A private memorial will be held in keeping with Justin’s wishes. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the East Texas Area Council of Boy Scouts in Justin’s name.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.