Karen Fleetwood
MARSHALL — Cherished sister, treasured aunt, cousin and friend, Karen Fleetwood, age 72, passed away in Marshall, Texas on Sunday, November 28, 2021. Karen was born on June 14, 1949 in Longview, Texas to Thomas Dan Frakes and Minnie Juanice (Smith) Frakes. Karen is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Ray Fleetwood; her parents, Thomas and Minnie Frakes, and her cherished fur babies, Ty and Tuffy. She is survived by her twin sister, Sharon Barto (James); sisters, Carolyn Blackshear (Calvin) and Tracey Nix, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and her beloved fur babies, Lucy and Buddy. Karen was well loved and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. A Memorial Visitation will be held for Karen on Sunday, December 5, 2021 from 2-4pm at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
