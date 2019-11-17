Katherine Field Carwile Fry
DALLAS Katherine Field Carwile Fry, 97, passed away peacefully on November 4, 2019 at her home in Dallas, Texas, surrounded by family. A native of Marshall, Texas, Katherine was born on January 7, 1922 to parents Dr. Hugh Robinson Carwile and Katie Lee Field Carwile. She was the granddaughter of John Yancey Field and Catherine Knight Field, a pioneer Dallas family. Katherine graduated from Marshall High School, attended Hockaday Junior College and graduated from SMU where she was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. As with many things throughout her life, Katherine's love for and involvement with her Thetas continued for many years after her graduation.
She married Edward Wilson Fry (Wilson) in 1947. Over the years, Katherine was active in many organizations, including The Junior League of Dallas, The Dallas Women's Club, The Matheon Club, the Lakeside Browning Club, the Seneca Review Club, The Afternoon Book Review Club, The Garden Club of the Junior League of Dallas, and the Texas Daffodil Society. She and Wilson were also long-time members of The Northwood Country Club. Katherine loved to travel and enjoyed many trips abroad with Wilson following his retirement. She also loved returning to her hometown of Marshall, Texas and spending time at the family's beloved house on Fern Lake.
A long-time member of the Highland Park United Methodist Church, Katherine recently enjoyed the Church's Monday Friends, a once-a-month lunch and movie for seniors 70 and over. She was also a member of the Park Cities YMCA where she attended Sit N Fit classes, the Dallas Arboretum, The National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution and The National Society of the Colonial Dames of America.
Katherine was preceded in death by her husband, Wilson, in 2011. She is survived by her son, Edward Wilson (Bill) Fry, Jr. and his wife, Kristen, her son, John Field Fry, her granddaughter, Amanda Moore and husband Conor, her granddaughter, Jennifer and two great grandchildren, Akeelah and Anderson Moore.
Her family and friends liked to say Katherine never met a stranger. Her beautiful smile and gracious demeanor were enjoyed by all who knew her. She will be missed. A memorial service to celebrate Katherine's long life will be held on Saturday, November 23 at 10:00 a.m. in Cox Chapel at The Highland Park United Methodist Church, 3300 Mockingbird Lane, at the corner of Mockingbird and Hillcrest.
The family would like to give special thanks to Katherine's wonderful caregivers, Carolyn Coggins, Alicia Mauldin and Stephanie Coggins for their years of loving care and support.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to The Highland Park United Methodist Church, the SPCA or a charity of your choice.
